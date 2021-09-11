Car hits building in West Hazleton leaves one injured

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- A crash occurred early Saturday morning on East Broad Street in West Hazleton leaving one injured.

Several West Hazleton Fire Department units responded to the crash when the car struck a building. Crews worked to stabilize the vehicle as other crews worked to gain access to the patient.

Photos provided by West Hazleton Fire Department

After working for several minutes, the crews were able to free the patient from the vehicle by removing the windshield and part of the roof.

Once the patient was removed, he was transported by White Haven and Medic 26 to Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton then flown to a trauma center. The condition of the patient is unknown at this time.

Once the patient was removed and transported crews forced entry into the restaurant. Upon entry it there was a strong odor of gas. Crews shut the gas off at the meter and requested UGI and PPL to the scene along with West Hazleton Code Enforcement.

The building has been condemned by Code Enforcement due to damages.

West Hazleton Police were on scene along with Hazleton City Police to investigate the cause of the accident.

Eyewitness News will provide more information as it becomes available.