Car crashes into home in Hazle Township

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A car crashed into a home in Luzerne County Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. on the 1000 block of Fairlawn Boulevard in Hazle Township.

First responders on scene tell Eyewitness News that a visitor to the home was leaving the residence when they back into a utility pole. While trying to clear away from the damaged pole, the driver then accelerated into the home, causing significant damage.





Neither the driver of the car nor the residents inside the building reported any injuries.

It is unclear at this time if the family residing in the home will be able to stay there while repairs are conducted.