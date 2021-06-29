Campers beat the heat in Wayne County

WAYMART, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Tuesday’s heat has people trying to stay cool, even those spending a lot of time outdoors. With record temperatures and a heat advisory in place, Eyewitness News set out to see how people are camping out in the heat and humidity.

“I think the lake does provide a little bit of breeze. I mean, I’m from Florida, so I’m quite use to this humidity and heat, but yeah, the breeze off the lake definitely helps,” said Will Graeff, from Florida.

“Just to get out and get exercise and enjoy the weather, you know, enjoy the campground,” said Tim Trunk of Lawrence Station.

Jennifer Wertz’ parents started Keen Lake Camping & Cottage Resort in 1954. It has remained a very successful family business along Route 6 in Waymart.

“July 4th is normally a sellout, and it looks that way this year. So, we will have, I guess, approximately 1,500 people in the park,” Wertz said.

“In Brooklyn you have the AC and stuff. You don’t go outside you just sit in your house with the AC on. Here, we are staying in a tent. So, we have to be in the pool or in the water, to stay cool,” Maribel Romero of Brooklyn, NY said. “Kids love the experience and the family you know, bonding. Memories that we build here. And it really such a great place to come.”

“Last year was a lot of new people with the pandemic, but historically, I think that’s what we love most about it, is the repeat business. The third, fourth generations that are coming back with grandchildren. And it’s a lot of repeat, a lot of people coming back each year. And you get to know them. They really become a big part of your family,” Wertz said.