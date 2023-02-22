STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A non-profit animal shelter in the Poconos is asking the community for a helping hand.

There is no short supply of four-legged friends at Camp Papillon.

Lovable pups like Jj and Rosie are long-term residents at the animal shelter in Stroudsburg, searching every day for their forever home.

But as board member Kimberley Razzano says, something is still needed at the camp, donations.

“If you donate five dollars, that’s as much as a cup of coffee that you buy anywhere in the Poconos. So if you can do that, plus buy your coffee, we could use that money every month as constant income to ensure that we have enough funds.”

Workers say they have more than 30 dogs at the shelter and it takes a village to care for them; in addition to maintaining the 33-acre grounds.

If you can’t adopt, Vice President Felicia Katz says another way to help out is by donating your time.

“We’re looking for people to come in and help us with the grounds. Maybe some repairs to some of the buildings, and come and just sit with the dogs.”

Katz says they’ve seen an uptick in surrenders since 2020, and the need is greater now than ever.

Items like dog toys, blankets, and sheets are in high demand; and thanks to officials from Mount Airy Casino Resort, 300 of them were donated to the shelter to be used on the dog beds.

“We replace our sheets quite often, so these gently used linens can be used for so many other purposes, one being for camp papillon animal shelter. I mean, the dogs love them,” says Mount Airy Marketing Representative Nicole Kreiger.

No matter how big or small, camp officials say any helping hand is welcomed to find the perfect fit for the dogs.

“Dogs are dropped off, sometimes they’re dumped here and then we need to do a vet evaluation right away. We need to make sure we can take those dogs in and then we can also try to find them a good home,” said Razzano.

The animal shelter holds many fundraisers to raise money throughout the year.