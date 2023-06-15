POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We’re less than a week away from summer and one outdoor water park in the Poconos is ready to soak up the sun.

The iconic camel has made its return in Pocono Township, and you know what that means Camelbeach is back.

Officials like Molly Coneybeer say the transition from snow to sand takes months of hard work.

“We’re waiting for the snow to melt so the umbrellas can go up, so we can clean the lazy river, which we fill with barrels so we can cover it with snow in the winter. I mean our team, I cannot stress enough how hard they work on this.”

Friday’s season kickoff marks Camelbeach’s 25th anniversary so they’re ringing in their opening weekend with the debut of a brand-new ride.

“What better way to kick off such a big year, than with this giant rival racer? Eight-track racing slide at Camelbeach.”

The outdoor waterpark is Pennsylvania’s largest, Director Ryan Smith says bringing a new water slide like Rival Racer takes a lot of planning and logistics.

“We have a lot of building to do, and construction and work with a lot of third parties and in-house people to get it together. We also do test riding. We did about 900 test rides to get it open.”

Eyewitness News’s Sydney Kostus was lucky to be the first guest to race down the slide that rushes 56 hundred gallons of water per minute.

Taking in all the twists and turns of the 400-foot ride, speeding down to the finish line.

If you’re not up for a race though, Camelbeach has more than 30 other slides and rides to take part in the summer fun.

As well as the Rival Racer debut, Camelbeach is also hosting a Father’s Day Flowrider Competition.

Camelbeach officially opens to the public tomorrow at 10 a.m.