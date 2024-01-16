SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Support for the Scranton police officer who was shot in the line of duty continues to pour in.

The list of fundraisers and donation drives continues to grow. Cedar Bike Shop on Pittston Avenue is raffling off a $300 gift certificate.

You can purchase tickets for $10, and all proceeds will be donated to Gilmartin’s family.

Tribal Media, a Scranton-based Digital Marketing Agency, has launched a custom merchandise store online. The items feature artwork that honors Gilmartin’s bravery and dedication.

100% of the proceeds from sales will be donated to Gilmartin and his family.

“We just want to say thank you to the Scranton Police Department for everything you do, keep doing what you’re doing, just so you guys know, everybody here supports you,” said Kyle Brazen, Manager of Cedar Bicycle.

“What happened to Detective Gilmartin should be a stark reminder to our whole community the risks that law enforcement faces every day when they go to work to protect our communities,” said Krysty Adcroft, co-founder & lead strategist at Tribal Media.

The Scranton Police Department reminds everyone to use their due diligence when making donations on sites like GoFundMe.