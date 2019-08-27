Business Leaders Gather in Lycoming County

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Although the ball games are over, Williamsport is still “Welcoming The World” a group of domestic and international business leaders are participating in a tour around the area. They are learning where they could set up business sites.

The economic development program began over the weekend. Consultants and other leaders are seeing firsthand what Williamsport has to offer.

“Yesterday we had the opportunity to see the championship game but today we’re touring Penn College and what its opportunities are and what programs they’re providing to the community,” noted Mike Quint, Managing Director/Newmark Knight Frank

This year marks the third annual site consultant Familiarization Tour in Williamsport hosted by the Lycoming Chamber Of Commerce and Department Of Community and Economic Development, consultants are meeting and hear from officials within the community.

“It’s that opportunity to tell our story I mean if we’re not out there telling it they’re finding it through other means so being one on one having that personal time to talk about what is available in the region the workforce the economic opportunities the sites that are available that one on one interaction builds those relationships so when they’re looking later on they have a name to a face and they can come and meet with us,” said Jared Grissinger, Project Manager/Governor’s Action Team

“Whether it be the types of industry we have here that might be able to support what they do the educational system being able to look at the colleges we have here along with getting a better understanding of the health care delivery network that we have,” added Jason Fink, President/Chamber Of Commerce

Nine national and international participants toured through Penn College’s welding and fabrication center as well as the plastics innovation and resource center. They also made their way through a collision repair and automation restoration area.

“I don’t know about the labor in learning about the labor learning about the technology that’s available here and figuring out what might be an opportunity for one of my clients to come,” said Mike Quint. He is the managing director for Newmark Knight Frank. He traveled from Dallas Texas to learn more about the Keystone State.

“It’s a great way to learn about the community of Williamsport and the surrounding area I’ve never been here before it’s my first time and so it’s the perfect opportunity for me to further reflect on opportunities and how I can possibly bring one of my clients to this community,” added Quint.

The National And International guests will continue their tour Tuesday, making stops at UPMC Susquehanna and Lycoming College