LEBANON TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A business is destroyed after an early morning fire in Wayne County.

A massive response was called to a fire on Dennis Road, North of Honesdale, early Thursday morning. The response includes crews from New York State.

Firefighters were called to Projan Cleaning and Restoration just before 2 a.m.

There has been no word yet on the cause of this fire.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.