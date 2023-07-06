NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lines of campers and RVs sit outside Briggs Farm in Nescopeck Thursday morning. The reason? The Briggs Farm Blues Festival is back.

“I fell in love with this festival the first time I came out and I make it a point to always show up every year so I’ll be coming as long as they’re having it.”

Festival-goers like Steve Luken got to the site more than 12 hours before the festival kick-off, all to get their spot in line.

The Blues Fest is celebrating its 26th year, taking place on a farm that has been in Alison Briggs’ family for over 200 years.

“Blues has been part of our country’s history for a very, very long time. We’ve always loved it. So we wanted to bring this to the people in our area.”

Briggs says it takes all year to plan the three-day festival, welcoming thousands of guests to their home.

“They are family and a lot of them will actually text me during the year and they’ll have ideas or they’ll have seen a band that they like and they’ll tell us about it.”

Briggs’s son Dylan and his wife Dena took over planning the huge event that he’s attended since he was 18.

“It was a lot of fun, I mean it was a big kind of party for us when I was younger, and over the years it became more and more responsibility as it grew.”

Day-of tickets are also sold at the festival. The event kicks off at 6 p.m. Thursday and runs through Saturday.