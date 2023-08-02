EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) says there will be lane restrictions on I-81 in Lackawanna and Susquehanna counties.

There will be lane restrictions on I-81 northbound and southbound from Exit 202 (Fleetville/Tompkinsville) to Exit 206 (Glenwood/Lenoxville).

The restrictions are due to a bridge inspection. This will be happening on Wednesday, August 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PennDOT advises people to drive the speed limit, turn on headlights, and pay attention to the flagger.

You can check updates on the road conditions on 511PA.com.