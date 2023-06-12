POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monroe County residents are officially saying goodbye to a nearly 200-year-old building that is being torn down this week.

A pile of bricks lay in the parking lot of an active demolition in Pocono Township. The blocks are up for grabs as memorabilia of the former structure, the Tannersville Inn.

Many residents stopped by the lot to get one last glimpse at the site. Talking about memories they’ve had inside the nearly 200-year-old building.

“We had our daughter, Sarah, we had her baptism party here and we used to come here to eat. The owners were phenomenal,” said Duane Bartleson.

“That was my first job when I was 14. Started off as a busboy” … “I think every one of us had some kind of memory here. This was the celebration restaurant to go you know when you were growing up,” said Jerrod Belvin.

Known for being the township’s oldest building, dating back to 1825, and holding a reputation for paranormal activity. The former restaurant inside was a staple in the area until the covid lockdown in 2020 sealed its fate.

A plan to replace the building with a Wawa has been over a year in the making, with demolition starting last week after receiving state approval.

Pocono township manager Taylor Munoz says the township empathizes with the historical roots the building held, but the developer met all requirements to move forward with the property owner.

“The unfortunate part is that the Tannersville Inn was never designated as an official historic building, and so it’s in a commercial zone, and the commercial zone allows any number of commercial activities.”

But he says they are working to keep its local ties.

“There (is) also some talk about doing some things on the site that would be an ode to the historic character of the property.”

Over the weekend, many residents pulled into the lot taking bricks to snag a piece of its legacy.

Bartleson tells us he knew he needed to stop by one last time.

“I am not happy, I am still in the old way. You know, I like to see preservation and today it’s like the money talks.”

Demolition will be completed this week for crews to begin construction for the Wawa. Pocono township officials say the construction is estimated to be completed by the spring of 2024.