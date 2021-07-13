Bradford County deals with flooding, damage after Monday night storms

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Bradford County is dealing with a lot of damage from storms that passed through Monday night.

Damage on Austinville Road in Bradford County is very evident, the road is closed, trees down all around the area, and flooded land.

Bradford county got about 2-3 Inches of rain causing flash flooding. That caused some locations to be evacuated.

Eyewitness News sister station WETM reported multiple water rescues last night. Evacuations at Roseville Trailer Park along Benson Avenue reported water entering the homes.

Roads Are closed and some even washed out Reports of Trees down because of those High winds.

The National Weather Service will be conducting a storm survey on Tuesday in Bradford County and parts of Wayne County.

In addition, anyone in this area waking up this morning also needs to be careful because of the intense patchy fog in the area.

PennDOT has released the following information regarding roads impacted by the storms:



Bradford County

Route 4016 (Austinville Road) between Route 4019 (Iron Mine Road) and Route 14 in Columbia Township.

Route 4033 (Sopertown Road) between the Tioga/Bradford County line and Beaman Road in Columbia Township.

Route 3024 (Fairview Road) between Hanks Road and Route 3019 (Corners Road) in West Burlington Township.