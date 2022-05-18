SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– A popular ice cream joint is opening a second location in the Electric City.

Boozy B’s is opening a brand new location in downtown Scranton.

The locally owned ice cream parlor infuses their ice cream with different kinds of alcohol. They have multiple flavors you can try as well as a variety of different novelties you can buy.

The second location will open on Adams Avenue this Summer.

Their first location in Wilkes-Barre is located on South Main Street. Their hours are Wednesday to Saturday 2 pm-10 pm and 2 pm to 8 pm on Sundays.