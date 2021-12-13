Boosters not taken into consideration to be “fully vaccinated”

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Doctors are recommending the booster dose for ideal protection against COVID-19, but what does that mean in regards to policies statewide requiring people to be “fully vaccinated?”

These questions are continuing to sow uncertainty in the financial markets, but the federal government isn’t changing what it means to be “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19.

Sunday, Doctor Anthony Fauci described getting a booster dose as the optimal protection against the coronavirus but said “fully vaccinated” still means two Moderna or Pfizer shots, or a single Johnson & Johnson dose.

Kids aren’t yet eligible to get booster shots, so any change in the CDC’s definition of “fully vaccinated” would need to have separate criteria for those under 18.

MSNBC Health Expert, Dr. Kavita Patel says, “The majority of deaths have occurred in unvaccinated individuals and unfortunately, we also saw in 2021 with the arrival of much more transmissible variants.”

Several studies suggest a booster shot offers improved protection against the new variant, especially in fully vaccinated individuals.

It’s been one year since the first doses of the vaccine rolled out. Flash forward, and today 72% of adults are “Fully vaccinated” a definition that does not include booster shots.