SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On the road again. A new bookmobile is in the works in Lackawanna County.

The purchase of the vehicle was approved by Lackawanna County Commissioners Wednesday morning. The purpose is to reach parts of the county in rural areas of Lackawanna County schools, and senior facilities.

The vehicle is now in the planning stages, but this version will be high-tech. It will have shelves of a variety of books, along with modular computer stations.

“We’re going to design this with food truck would have. It will also have a big awning on the outside and it will have a public address system so we can have stuff on the inside doing programs for people on the outside or they can also come out and do them outside as well,” explained May Garm, executive director, Lackawanna County Library System.

The vehicle will cost somewhere between $400,000-$500,000 funded through grants and the remainder of the cost will be borne by the library system.

The Bookmobile is in the designing stage, and the hope is to have the new bookmobile up and running in 2024.