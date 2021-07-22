Body found in East Stroudsburg dumpster

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A body was found by Stroud Area Regional Police in a dumpster in East Stroudsburg Thursday morning, a press release states.

The Stroud Area Regional Police Department says they responded to the 200 block of Washington Street. They say an unidentified female was pronounced dead by the coroner’s office at 12:39 p.m.





They say that due to the level of decomposition, height, weight, race and identity of the deceased has not yet been determined. The description of the clothing worn by the deceased appeared to be denim shorts and a black shirt, police say.

The manner of death has not yet been determined. This is an ongoing investigation. Police say anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Dan Knowles at dknowles@sarpd.com or by calling 570-421-6800-ext 1046.