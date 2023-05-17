PALMERTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One mountain in Carbon County celebrated its opening weekend for bikers looking for a rush of adrenaline.

Officials at blue mountain in Palmerton have officially traded in their skis for mountain bikes.

Blue Mountain Marketing Director Ashley Seier says that work takes about six weeks of prep for the slopes to look like trails.. And many of their guests are eager to come back in the sun.

“Right after the closing day for ski season, we really don’t stop here. There’s a ton of prep work that goes into our summer activities and our bike crew was getting out on the mountain immediately clearing trails, laying down dirt, and reshaping jumps. There’s a lot that goes into it.”

The bike park celebrated its season opener this past weekend, where nearly 300 bikers hit the mountain.

“Everybody’s sad when ski season ends. It’s a very magical time to have all of the snow on the mountain, but at the same time, they all want their adrenaline rush. So to be able to come out and ride bikes and still enjoy the mountain, is a great thing.” said park manager John Milby.

This sport’s not only for experienced riders but also beginners.. Offering gear rentals and lessons to those who want to pick up the hobby, like seier.

“So I casually bike, but I’ve never done downhill before, but the lesson was really great, you know it’s natural progression I think to try downhill after you, you know, enjoy biking on flat ground. So it’s really fun to feel the wind in your face and the instructors make it really easy to learn.”

With his 30 years of experience, Milby showed reporter Sydney Kostus the ropes of the sport on Wednesday, providing safety gear and a helmet before taking off.

“If you can ride a bike, we can get you down the hill and you can get better and better. The trails progress from green to black diamonds so it’s just like the ski season, you can learn at your own pace and improve at your own skill level.”

Blue Mountain’s bike park is now open through October.