SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– A show scheduled to perform at the Scranton Cultural Center Wednesday night was postponed just yesterday and the administration at the cultural center says a worker shortage is to blame.

“We’re feeling blue about not having Blue Man Group,” says John Cardoni, general manager of the Scranton Cultural Center.

The show will go on, just not this month. The Blue Man Group was set to perform twice this week at the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple. The performers are “Non-verbal characters” that speak through their actions and music. Pretty cool right?

General manager John Cardoni thinks so but he says Tuesday the Scranton Cultural Center was forced to make a tough decision to postpone the shows because of a lack of employees.

He says some nearing retirement stepped away, while other part-time workers just haven’t returned, putting pressure on local event venues across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. “The shows that we present here often use 50 or more local employees to add to the 20 or plus that are on the road so the numbers thin out really quickly,” says Cardoni.

The performances have been postponed to September. Tickets for Wednesday, May 18th will be honored on Friday, September 23rd. Tickets for May 19th will be honored on Thursday, September 22nd. Tickets can also be exchanged for either date.

But what does a lack of workers mean for other performances at the Scranton Cultural Center like “Stomp” scheduled to perform in two weeks? “Anytime we have to move a show it affects our bottom line,” says Cardoni.

For now, stomp is on, but postponing the Blue Man Group’s performances serves as a warning. “This is happening and that we need to work to recruit more people and figure out what we need to do to better coordinate labor in the market,” says Cardoni.

If you have any questions reach out to the Scranton Cultural Center via the Masonic Temple Box Office Monday to Friday, 10 am to 5 pm or go to the Broadway In Scranton website.