Bloomsburg University providing COVID-19 financial aid to all students

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Bloomsburg University announced on Thursday, they have received federal COVID-19 relief funding.

This funding would provide financial assistance in the form of block grants and special conditions awards to all students, due to the financial impact of the pandemic.

According to BU, they received $10.7 million as part of the American Rescue Okan and Higher Education Emergency Emergency Relief Fund III (HEERF III).

The grants may be used for anything students needs for the cost of living at the school and for emergency costs that arise due to coronavirus, tuition, food, housing, healthcare, or child care, according to reports.

Bloomsburg University stated the grants will range from $200 to $1,250 for the 2021 fall semester and will be based on expected family contributions from submitted FAFSA forms. Students who did not submit a FAFSA form will receive the minimum amount of $200.

A portion of the funding will be set aside to fund special conditions awards for students with emergency needs related to the pandemic that may arise during the academic year.