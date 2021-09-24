Bloomsburg Fair returns after a year off

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania’s largest fair is getting ready to kick off Friday after a year off due to the pandemic.

This year, fairgoers can take part in an apple pie contest, homemade chocolate cake contest, and even see the largest pumpkin and Christmas tree displays.

You can find all-day ride passes online for $15 or $17 at the door.

You can also watch the youth involved in 4H and FFA programs, show the livestock they’ve been raising for months to get ready for the Bloomsburg Fair.

There will be plenty of concerts like country music artist Jon Pardi.

Of course, you can patron all the vendors with the fair food we all crave.

The fair opens Friday and goes on until October 2nd.