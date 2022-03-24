BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thursday morning, hundreds of middle and high school students from across Pennsylvania gathered at Bloomsburg University.

The 2022 Husky Dog Pound Competition is all about innovation and marketing. It’s a shark tank-like competition where teams of up to four-pitch their business ideas.





Products, services, or applications, each team has three minutes to present to the judges and sell their idea.

Teams compete for clout and cash prizes with the top team winning as much as $3500.

