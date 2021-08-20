‘Bleacher Creatures’ in the habit of keeping the Harford Fair clean

NEW MILFORD, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — To keep the fairgrounds looking clean, you have to get up early and you have to have a good crew.

At the Harford Fair in Susquehanna County, it’s the “Bleacher Creatures”.

“So it is called “Bleacher Creatures” and we clean up the fairgrounds and under the bleachers and on top of the bleachers in the morning, every day during the fair,” explained Destiny Posaski of New Milford. “And I got involved with a lady from my church who runs it. And I heard about it, and I got rides to it, and I have been enjoying it every time.”

“I had the young kids, they get excited. They get smiles on their faces to come and do this. It is pretty early in the morning especially later in the week. But they still want to come out and pick up garbage,” Harford Fair volunteer Kristine Cross said. “And then they are more mindful during the day, where they put their garbage. They get upset when they see people just being haphazard with what they have.”

“I found this today, a Nevada quarter. This is actually the first time I found money because finding money is actually pretty rare. If you find things like $20 or under, you are allowed to keep them. But, if it’s anything like wallets, keys, anything valuable like that, then you are going to have to put it in the lost and found,” said Jack Radford of Harford-South New Milford Baptist Church.

“We’ve had about 62 to 65 all week. And that includes parents that are bringing them, they are out as leaders. And then we divide the kids up amongst the groups. We have seven groups, count you know, doing the fairgrounds,” Cross said.

The “Bleacher Creatures” receive a small stipend and other perks like free admission to the fairgrounds. The 163rd edition of the Harford Fair continues all day Saturday.