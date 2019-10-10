Blasting Caps Found at Business

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) A Luzerne County man makes an explosive discovery in his antique business and the bomb squad is called in.

The owner of Zeke’s Antiques In Salem Township says he found 25 blasting caps in a tin he bought a year ago.

A blasting cap is a small, but sensitive explosive used to detonate a larger explosive. Steve Saint Clair says he was shocked by the discovery — and the Scranton bomb squad had to be called in to remove the caps safely.

“I pulled out this nice little tin and shook it. It said blasting caps so I thought, hmm, I opened it up. I didn’t know if it was tacks or something that somebody had put in it. And here it was actual blasting caps”.

Officials say, blasting caps are not uncommon, but must be disposed of properly.