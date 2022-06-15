LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police said they responded to a retail theft call about “The Big Mozz Bandit” at a Williamsport Sheetz on Friday.

Troopers said staff members of the Sheetz called in about a suspect who shoplifted various items and ordered a Big Mozz chicken sandwich without paying.

According to the state police, the suspect has done this so often that the staff members have given him the nickname, “The Big Mozz Bandit.”

Investigators said the suspect is an African-American male with a mustache and goatee who often wears a red New York Yankees/Mets hat.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the “Big Mozz Bandit,” please contact PSP-Mountoursville at (570)368-5700.