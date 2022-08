WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Following President Biden’s remarks at Wilkes University, PA Live! host, Chris Bohinski, was able to get a moment with him.

Bohinski was able to ask President Biden what his “prayer for America” is.

“Simple, we treat people with dignity,” President Biden responded.

President Biden is scheduled to speak about the continuing battle for the soul of the nation in Philadelphia on Thursday, September 1.