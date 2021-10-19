Biden returns to Scranton to preview his ‘Build Back Better’ agenda

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — President Joe Biden is expected to be in Scranton Wednesday. He’ll be touting his “Build Back Better Agenda.” This will be his first stop to the Electric City since taking office.

Eyewitness News has confirmed from the office of the Lackawanna County’s Chief of Staff that President Biden will be coming to the county’s Electric City Trolley Museum Wednesday to speak.

New Joe Biden signs are up along Interstate 81, the Expressway, and on former Spruce Street just in time for the president’s arrival on Wednesday.

“He’s coming back home and Biden loves visiting home. So it will be great to have Biden back here,” said Tonece Caple of Jermyn.

“It’s always enthusiastic for a man of his statue to be here in his hometown,” said Scranton resident Lloyd Vaughn.

Vaughn met then-candidate Biden at the Scranton Cultural Center in 2019. He hopes to get an updated picture with the president.

“I enjoyed him. Meeting him. Shaking his hand,” said Vaughn.

Biden will be speaking at Lackawanna County’s Electric City Trolley Museum promoting his “Build Back Better Agenda” highlighting a plan to create jobs, cut taxes, and lower costs for working families by making the wealthiest and large corporations pay their fair share according to the White House.

If you plan to get a glimpse of President Biden Lackawanna Avenue, by foot, is your best bet. Lackawanna Avenue will be also closed to traffic. State troopers will be using rolling roadblocks on I-81 when the president makes his way to and from Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport, so expect delays.

“We want to urge motorists at the times between around 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the afternoon into the evening be aware which way you are going home,” Community Services Officer Pennsylvania State Trooper Robert Urban.

President Biden is expected to arrive in downtown Scranton around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.