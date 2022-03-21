BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Berwick Area Senior High school is celebrating three seniors who won awards in a statewide science competition.

The trio garnered 14 awards competing for the first time in the capital area Science and Engineering Fair in Harrisburg.

One of the three, Sadie Zehner of Nescopeck, earned the title of grand champion and will compete in an international science fair in Atlanta in May. Her extensive research project focused on plant growth involving vertical aeroponics versus horizontal aquaponics.

“I am really excited, I really think I am still in shock we just got the news yesterday morning, I don’t think it quite hit me yet, I think it will hit me on the plane ride down,” said Zehner.

Matt Shrader, a teacher at Berwick High School, said “After learning about the competition and seeing how much it married with our current ap research course it seemed like a no-brainer where if they just worked a little faster during the year they would be able to take what they are already doing and already building and just apply it to this competition.”

The two other Berwick area seniors to win top awards are Jaida Geiser and Sophia Guerriero.

Geiser’s project, “The effects of nitrogen supplementation on athletic performance” involved drinking beet juice.

Guerriero’s research focused on “The effects of extended sleep on high school athletic performance and mood.”

All three Berwick area students won scholarship funds for college.