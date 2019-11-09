Berwick Salvation Army Needs Community Help For The Holidays

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Berwick Salvation Army is getting ready for the Christmas season. But, this year they are planning to package the gifts in a different way.

“This year, I was in a store and I was watching people purchase backpacks and duffel bags and all kinds of stuff. So, I got the idea of using a 30-inch size duffel bag to stuff toys into,” says Major Sheryl Hershey, Berwick Corps Officer/Pastor.

In previous years, the organization has used plastic bags and boxes to pack toys and clothing, but it came with some difficulty.

“In the past, we have had issues where the boxes were just a little bit too big or bags are too many, or the car is too small, and they just can’t get everything into the car.”

So, that’s when Major Hershey thought of an alternative way to store the items while also providing the kids with a bag that would be used for times to come.

“The kids could use it for school, they could use it as a diaper bag, they could use it for camping during the summer or going swimming at the pool, or whatever they might need it for. It would give them an extra packing bag they could put stuff in.”

Last Christmas, Berwick Salvation Army donated new toys, games, and clothing to nearly 500 children in the area.

This year, they are hoping the community will come together to donate 30-inch duffel bags for those in need of a little extra assistance this holiday.

For anyone wanting to donate, cash or checks can be made out to the Salvation Army of Berwick or mail them at 320 W. 2nd Street, Berwick, PA 18603. In the memo line of the check, please write ‘Christmas Duffel Bags’.