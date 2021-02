BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — As of February 1, Berwick police officers have been wearing body cameras as part of their uniform.

Chief Strish says he has been trying to get body cameras for his officers for years. The project was finally completed through funds and donations. Sixteen officers currently wear them.

