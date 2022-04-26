BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.

Did you know there is specialized training for nurses who deal with victims of sexual assault? Berwick Hospital Center has a newly formed Sexual Assault Examiners team.

The team will shift from what has been one nurse on call 24/7 to treat and handle sexual assault victims, and expand by three more trained nursing staff members in sexual assault care.







Berwick Hospital Center is also conducting a donation drive to collect clothing and other items which sexual assault victims may need who often leave a traumatic environment.

