LEHIGHTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce the beach at Beltzville State Park will be closed due to low elevation for the rest of the season.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources, due to the low pool elevation, the beach of Beltzville State Park will be closed for the remaining of the season.





The lower-than-normal lake elevation related to drought control from the Delaware River Basin is the main attributing factor for the beach shutting down, said the DNCR.

Officials say the Preachers Camp Boat Launch will close if the pool drops below 623.5 feet and the Pine Run Boat Launch will remain open until levels drop below 613 feet.

For up-to-date information concerning lake, and pool elevations head to the National Water information website.