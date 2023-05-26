EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— The Game Commission announced they have caught the bear who was involved in the bear attack that happened in Luzerne County.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission announced on Friday in a statement that the bear that attacked the 5-year-old and 14-month-old children in Wright Township was caught overnight in the bear trap that was set up.

DNA testing was done immediately after the attack and it was a match to a female bear caught in the trap, said Dr. Jane Huffman from Wildlife Genetics Institute.

The dead bear found earlier this week two to three miles from the incident was not involved in the bear attack on the children.

Pennsylvania Game Commission notes bear attacks are extremely rare in Pennsylvania and when they do attack people they are captured and later euthanized.

“While the agency doesn’t take lightly its duty to follow protocol to euthanize a bear involved in an attack, it also places great importance on ensuring public safety, and in this case, we have fulfilled our responsibility through our actions.” Pennsylvania Game Commission Communication Director Travis Lau

The Game Commission adds the male bear that was caught in the trap with the female bear has been taken to a more remote area further from the attack.