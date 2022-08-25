(WBRE/WYOU) — Throughout the pandemic, many families were not able to get vaccinated or receive in-person patient care.

The Wright Center for Community Health is hosting a health initiative to ensure children and adults of all ages stay on track with timely vaccinations.

They will be hosting several back-to-school vaccine clinics where kids can get COVID-19 testing, vaccines, and boosters.

Masks are required and they ask that everyone practices social distancing.

Children must be 5 years or older to receive the vaccine or boosters. A guardian must be present for anyone under 18 years of age.

They ask that everyone bring an ID and any insurance cards.

According to the Wright Center’s website, two of those clinics are being held on Thursday with the first being in the Poconos from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m at Stroudsburg Area High School.

The next will be Lackawanna County in the evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at Connors Park in Scranton.

For more information, you can check out the Wright Center’s website, here.