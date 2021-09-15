AVP expands services, adds non-stop mainline to Charlotte

AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre International Airport is expanding its flight service to Chicago and Charlotte, airport officials announced Wednesday.

American Airlines will service the four daily mainline flights to Charlotte beginning on November 2. The first of the two flights will hold 128 passengers and offer free streaming entertainment. The remaining two will hold 76 passengers in a dual-class cabin, offering flyers either an aisle or window seat.

“American is eager to add mainline aircraft service between Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport and our Charlotte hub,” said Brian Znotnic, American Airline vice president of network planning.

Effective on November 3, American Airline will upgrade its equipment from AVP to Chicago O’Hare. All flights will hold 65 passengers in a three-class cabin.

“We are extremely pleased American is expanding their services in our market. We are confident that more passengers will continue to utilize AVP for their air travel needs,” said Tim McGinley, Luzerne County councilman and chairman of the Bi-county Airport Board.