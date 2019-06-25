Auditor General DePasquale to Revisit Dog Law Enforcement Audit

HARRISBURG – Auditor General Eugene DePasquale accompanied by Cheekaboo the rescue dog discussing the announcement. Auditor General Eugene DePasquale today said he is revisiting his 2013 special performance audit of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s Dog Law Enforcement Office. ‘I want to make sure animals are being treated humanely and that the department is following my recommendations to improve how it enforces the dog law and manages funds in the restricted dog law account,’ DePasquale said. June 25, 2019

HARRISBURG – Auditor General Eugene DePasquale today said he is revisiting his 2013 special performance audit of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s Dog Law Enforcement Office. “I want to make sure animals are being treated humanely and that the department is following my recommendations to improve how it enforces the dog law and manages funds in the restricted dog law account,” DePasquale said. The scathing report cited “an intentional lack of enforcement” of the dog law and commercial kennel canine health regulations from 2008 to 2012, which put animals at risk of harm. It also found numerous problems with restricted dog law funds being used for unrelated purposes. The report included 18 recommendations to address shortcomings identified in the audit. “In addition to following up on my recommendations, I want to see how well the department is enforcing additional laws to protect dogs that have been put in place since my audit,” DePasquale said. DePasquale was joined for his announcement by Kristen Tullo, state director of the Humane Society, and three rescued dogs: Cody, Dingo and Cheekaboo. Review details of the 2013 report and learn more about the Department of the Auditor General online at www.PaAuditor.gov.

(Information from PINS and Attorney General’s Office)