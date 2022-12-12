WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Auditions are open for the second annual Luzerne County and Beyond…Got Talent competition.

The competition serves as a fundraiser for the Northeast Pennsylvania Music Teacher’s Association (NEPMTA), to raise scholarship money for college freshmen pursuing music or other performing arts careers and will be held at the F.M. Kirby Center on March 26, 2023.

The auditions are open for any type of act, including piano, voice, specific instruments, group and ensemble numbers, dance, comedy routines, or any other talent you may have.

Anyone interested in performing can fill out an online audition form or download a printable form to mail to NEPMTA. It costs $25 and the deadline to audition is January 15, 2023. Also, auditions can be no longer than 90 seconds.

A panel of five judges will nominate 25 finalists to compete during the show on March 26. Cash prizes will be awarded to the winners, with last year’s top prize totaling $1,000.

The competition is looking for sponsors and offers full-page, half-page, and quarter-page ads in its program.

This year’s competition is the first time it’s expanded beyond Luzerne County, now accepting auditions from anywhere in Northeast Pennsylvania.

For more information, visit NEPMTA’s website, or watch their visit to PA Live!