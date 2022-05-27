POTTSTOWN, MONTGOMERY COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — At least four people are dead after an explosion in Montgomery county.

The blast happened at a home in Pottstown Thursday night.

Officials say there may be two people who are unaccounted for, another two people were transported to the hospital for injuries.

Three homes were destroyed in the explosion.

Neighbors, like Kaleef Blackwood, say they felt the impact from blocks away.

“I was in my room chilling upstairs and the next thing you know I just heard a big boom as if a bomb went off or something like that it just shook the whole house. ” . . . “The thing was collapsing I seen flames coming out it’s like there’s no way I don’t know if anyone was going to survive that, there’s no way”

An investigation into the cause of the explosion is still ongoing.