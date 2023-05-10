STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — NEPA is home to thousands of small businesses, with many of them offering fun and unique experiences, especially for special celebrations like Mother’s Day.

Starting with a blank canvas, and with the dip and stroke of a brush, painters at Creative Canvas Studio are bringing beautiful artwork to life.

“Anything that I can make with my hands, that’s what I love doing and I love helping other people, you know find that creativity within themselves too.”

Rebecca Crockett is an instructor at the art studio in Stroudsburg, teaching the love and skills of art to all ages.

Mother’s Day weekend, creative canvas is hosting a Mother’s Day event, where the community can take part in painting a floral arrangement.

Wednesday morning, Crockett gave Eyewitness News a crash course of the class.

“A lot of times it’s something that people will come in as a beginner, they say that they can’t do it at all, and then they fall in love with it and come back.”

Owner victoria vangilder is a native of the Poconos, and says she’s proud to bring a local business to where she grew up.

“When I was young there wasn’t much to do. It’s nice to see lots of businesses kind of thriving in the Poconos right now and we hope that we add to the community by having something to do.”

She says Mother’s Day is one of the many celebrations and holidays the studio hosts events for.. All to spark the imagination of those holding the brush.

“Painting is fun. Painting is just having some joy and being creative.”

The Mother’s Day painting party at creative canvas is happening on both Friday and Sunday. You can sign up on their website.