Area hardware stores working to get ice melt supply ahead of winter storm

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Petro Ace Hardware and Supply Co. in Jenkins Township was out of road salt when Eyewitness News stopped in. They say their last bag sold last Thursday.







Ice melt purchases have been limited to one per person as many begin to prepare for the icy weather the Eyewitness News weather team has been forecasting to impact our region.

Petro hardware is working their best to get supply in, whatever they can bring in.

