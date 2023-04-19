EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The recent smell of brush fires may have you questioning just how healthy is the air you breathe.

A new report came out Wednesday shedding some light on air quality in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

The American Lung Association finds that nearly 120 million people nationally live in counties with unhealthy levels of ozone and/or particle pollution.

Eyewitness News looked at how Northeastern Pennsylvania ranks and found out it has achieved a first.

For those who call Northeastern Pennsylvania home, you can breathe a sigh of relief about air quality.

The American Lung Association’s 24th annual State of the Air report names the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre metro area as one of the best in the nation for ozone pollution.

“Historically, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has had, you know, good air quality in many respects but this is, of course, the first “A” that we’ve seen for ozone smog,” said Kevin Stewart, Director of Environmental Health at the American Lung Association.

A goose egg, zero. No unhealthy days at all when it comes to ground-level ozone in northeastern pa during a three-year period ending in 2021.

“How, much healthier? We know that there are fewer people who are having asthma attacks as a result of the ozone levels being lower.”

So how does the region rate so well?

Stewart says, “We know that there have been better controls on emissions from dirty industrial sources, power plants, and also from vehicles.

It’s not all straight “A’s” in the new report. Looking at short-term spikes in particle pollution, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s previous “A” grade slipped for the first time in eight years to a “B”. Wyoming County received the same grade.

“Air pollution from elsewhere has wafted across the country from forest fires out west and it doesn’t matter where the air pollution comes from. If you’re breathing it, it could be a problem.”

And not just a minor problem, according to Stewart, for people who are closely exposed to the source of small particle pollution such as those recent brush fires.

“That could be a serious problem for people who do have cardiovascular disease. They can have angina or even heart attacks and some people do die as a result of exposure to fine particles so it is serious,” said Stewart.

Scranton / Wilkes-Barre has incomplete data for year-round particle pollution.