EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With the morning rain wrapping up, the rest of the day will be quiet with lots of cloud cover.

If we see extra sunshine for the afternoon, strong or severe storms will be more likely tonight.

The clouds are expected to break around the Finger Lakes today which will help create stronger storms over New York.





If the clouds hang tough over NEPA, the air will stay stable and rain will be more sporadic.

With high dewpoints and the leftover boundaries from the morning storms, it won’t take much to kick up storms ahead of the cold front.

The main threat will be from high winds and hail, but an isolated tornado is also possible.

We will have the latest here on Eyewitness News throughout the day so stick with us for the latest updates.