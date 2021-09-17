After a delay in March, Scranton is ready to hold its Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – It’s a celebration of Irish heritage. Scranton is getting ready for its Saint Patrick’s parade Saturday after it was postponed back in March.

Scranton police are reminding the public that many streets in downtown Scranton will be closed starting at 9:30.

The parade route starts at the intersection of Mulberry Street and Wyoming Avenue, then it’s onto Lackawanna Avenue. The then parade turns onto Adam and Spruce streets and ends on North Washington Avenue at Mulberry Street.

Tune into WYOU for live coverage of the parade beginning at noon.