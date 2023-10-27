SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A once-popular coffee shop in Scranton will soon be closing its doors for good.

Adezzo Coffee Shop on Center Street in Scranton will be closed next weekend. The downtown Scranton Coffee Shop attracted musicians and college students alike.

The business announced on their Facebook page that they would be closing.

Adezzo opened in 2015 but says the lack of customers in the last two and a half years led to the decision to close.

The final day of business at Adezzo will be Sunday, November 5.