Active police incident underway in Monroe County

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There is an active police presence in Monroe County Wednesday morning.

Eyewitness News is at the intersection of Scotrun Avenue and Route 611 where police have the road blocked off for what we are being told is an active police incident.

Police say this all began Tuesday night around 10:40.

While Pocono Township Police are handling this situation, Pennsylvania State Police are also on scene alongside Pocono Township Volunteer Firefighters and fire police from Monroe County. A state police tactical vehicle could also be seen.

Eyewitness News has heard several loud bangs since we arrived on the scene at 4:30 a.m.

Detours are in place in the surrounding area for the morning commute.