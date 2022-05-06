WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The acting Luzerne County Manager, Romilda Crocamo, has handed in her resignation.

In a letter sent to Luzerne Count Council Chair Kendra Radle, Crocamo announced her resignation effective May 20.

In the letter, Crocamo states “The past twelve years serving the residents of Luzerne County have been exceptional for me, and will make a marked impression for the rest of my life. I will miss the incredible people I have had the pleasure of working with throughout the years.”

Crocamo had been acting as county manager since July when David Pedri resigned.

Newly elected Randy Robertson will become manager in June. There has been no word on who will act as county manager until then.