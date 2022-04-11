JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) A tradition returned this weekend after being modified for COVID the last two years.

The Northeastern Pennsylvania Cancer Telethon broadcasted live from Penn’s Peak in Jim Thorpe and four other locations in Pottsville, Stroudsburg, and Dickson City, on April 9 and 10.

The two-day event was modified during COVID 19 but was back in full force for 2022.

The events featured live entertainment, stories of hope, and survival all while raising money for the American Cancer Society. The group raised $224,763. Donations will still be accepted online.

On Sunday, four residents whose lives have been touched by cancer received the telethon’s Courage Award and shared their stories. Those honored were Lisa Trubilla, Panther Valley swim team coach; McCoy Rapa, 7-year-old from Lehighton; Deborah Hatmaker, Coaldale; and Pro racecar driver Kevin Kromer, Walnutport.

DONATE ONLINE

www.CancerTelethon.org/give