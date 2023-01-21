WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New ownership, means new hours!

Great news for coffee lovers, Abide Coffeehouse in Wilkes-Barre held a “Grand Re-Opening” with a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week.

Abide Coffeehouse is a specialty coffee shop that serves premium coffee blends and tasty pastries.

The café is dedicated to keeping its warm and welcoming atmosphere. You can find them at 23 W Market St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.

The store is extending its hours. They will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.