STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Crews responded to a fire at an abandoned resort in the Poconos.

The fire started around 11:30 Sunday night at the former Penn Hills Resort in Stroud Township.

The flames started in one of the buildings on the property and began to spread.

The resort has been abandoned for years.

A state police fire marshal will be investigating a cause.

There have been several fires at the property in recent months.