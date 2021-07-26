Routine traffic stop turns into foot pursuit in Northumberland County

UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A routine traffic stop turned into a foot pursuit in Northumberland County.

According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday, July 25, a traffic stop was conducted at the intersection of Bridge Avenue and Park Drive, citing window tint as the cause. When the vehicle came to a stop, the rear seat passenger, later identified as 23-year-old Eric Locke, exited the car and fled.

A foot pursuit then ensued and the suspect discarded several items while trying to evade officers, including several drug-related items and multiple handguns, police say.

A later search conducted of the area Locke ran through turned up two handguns and a bag of marijuana. Locke was not licensed to carry firearms.

During an interview with police, Locke admitted to discarding the weapons and drugs.

Locke is facing charges several charges including resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a firearm, and other related charges.

Locke is currently being held in the Northumberland County Jail.