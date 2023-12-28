EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — As the new year quickly approaches, 28/22 News is taking a look back at some of the top stories reported in 2023.

Many began questioning if UFOs or aliens were visiting the planet as reports began coming in about flying objects in the sky. In February, a Page Lake resident recorded images of shiny objects flying over New Milford Township in Susquehanna County. However, questions about those objects went unanswered.

Flyer Objects in Page Lake in Susquehanna County, February 2023

In June, Canada had 413 wildfires burning simultaneously across the country. The smoke from those fires blanketed the sky in NEPA, causing a “Code Red Air Quality Action Day” across the commonwealth, meaning young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems such as Asthma, Emphysema, and Bronchitis were asked to avoid outdoor activities.

File Image

One of the biggest questions asked during the last decade was, “What happened to Robert Baron?” The owner of Ghigiarelli’s in Old Forge went missing in January 2017 for six years. Many speculated about what actually happened to him.

But there was a break in the case in 2023 as Baron’s remains were found in a wooded area near Pagnotti Park, located in Old Forge. Investigators say Justin Schuback of Old Forge was arrested in connection with Baron’s murder. Schuback remains in Lackawanna County Prison without bail.

Robert Baron Justin Schuback

One of the nation’s most anticipated trials is that of Bryan Kohberger who was arrested in connection to the murder of four Idaho college students. Kohberger was found and taken into custody after a search warrant was executed at a home in the 100 block of Lamsden Drive, Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County.

Kohberger was extradited to Moscow, Idaho to stand trial for the murders. He has pleaded not guilty to the accusations against him and is currently in prison awaiting his trial.

According to Idaho State Law, if found guilty, Kohberger could face the death penalty.

Courtesy: PAcast

Detectives arrested several employees of the Lackawanna County Office of Youth and Family Services after an investigation revealed they failed to report neglect.

The Scranton Police Department with Lackawanna County Detectives, and the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office charged Amy Helcoski, 50, of Scranton, Sadie O’Day, of Scranton, Bryan Walker, of Eynon, Randy Ramilk, of Clarks Green, and Erik Krauser, of Dickson City with endangering the welfare of a child and failure to report or refer.

A collision between a school bus and a tow truck in Bear Creek Township, Luzerne County sent over 50 children to the hospital, as well as, the drivers of both vehicles. The crash happened on Route 115 around 8:10 a.m. while students were on the way to their second day of school. The driver of the tow truck is believed to have suffered a medical emergency while driving, causing him to strike the bus.

The Bear Creek Community Charter School said that four children sustained moderate injuries and were admitted to the hospital, two remained under evaluation. Also, neither the bus driver nor the tow truck driver suffered serious injuries.

The night sky was illuminated in Montour County when the Aurora Borealis or “Northern Lights” colors danced across the sky in September. According to photographer Tony Bendele, the Northern Lights are very sporadic and they’re difficult to predict when and where they’ll pop up. Bendele also explained that in Pennsylvania, it’s far easier to see the Northern Lights with a camera, rather than with the human eye.

But he says if you want to see the event, the most important thing is to get away from artificial lights, find a dark sky site with no lights, and the further north you go, the better chances you’ll have at seeing the Aurora Borealis.

Courtesy: Tony Bendele Photography Courtesy: Tony Bendele Photography

On May 5, 22-year-old Ryan Padovani was found dead inside of his home in Kingston. Investigators said they wanted to talk with the man who lived on the other side of the double-block home in Kingston, 31-year-old Walter Zolner.

A manhunt ensued as police looked for Zolner. On May 12 around 3:30 p.m., Wilkes-Barre police were patrolling the area of South Franklin Street when they located Zolner’s silver Subaru near the Osterhout Library.

Officers say they entered the library and found Zolner using a computer, quickly placing him under arrest. Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce stated the journal found in Zolner’s possession during the arrest contained a written statement in which Zolner admitted to killing Padovani.

Ryan Walker Padovani Walter Zolner III

An incident with a barricaded gunman on Chestnut Street in Wilkes-Barre Township on January 7 turned into an hours-long standoff.

Upon arrival, first responders said they evaluated the man who called them, 66-year-old Daniel Nugent; however, he refused to be transported to a hospital in writing. 911 operators received a call from a woman later on who claimed Nugent was suffering from hallucinations as a result of a medical condition, according to state police.

Police say from 9:30 p.m. until 11:15 p.m. officers said they heard about 30 gunshots coming from Nugent’s home. Officers attempted to contact him but were unable to reach him. At around 7:00 a.m., 9 1/2 hours later the State Police Special Emergency Response Team (S.E.R.T.) was dispatched to the scene, broke down the door, and took Nugent into custody without discharging a single shot. This incident was also featured on “On Patrol: Live on Reelz every Friday and Saturday night for the month of January.

On September 9, NEPA was ravaged by extreme flooding and dangerous storm damage. The storm swept through Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Wyoming counties leaving its mark on the communities as one woman died in the deadly flooding. Virginia A. Paoloni of Clarks Summit died after being swept away in the current from the storm. County Coroner Timothy Rowland said when the vehicle started to fill with water, the occupants exited the car. Paoloni got caught in the swift current and drowned.

The flooding that hit Lackawanna County was intense and carried over into Sunday morning. In the Abington area, they saw close to 4 inches of rain, receiving approximately 1 1/2 inches per hour.

28/22 News values and appreciates your viewership and looks forward to seeing you all in 2024. Have a Happy New Year everyone.